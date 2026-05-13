Operation Care Package gets Underway on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Operation Care Package is a small way of showing appreciation for our service men and women. As part of Military Appreciation Month, Navy Federal is partnering with the community, Operation Gratitude, and other military-focused nonprofits to gather small, necessary items to be shipped in care packages to our heroes. Honoring Our Heroes Together is one of our favorite campaigns at Navy Federal.

Coast invited Assistant Vice President of Branch Operations, June Midder, to share how the general public can participate in the campaign.

Presented by: Navy Federal Credit Union