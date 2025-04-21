Annual Hampton Roads Volunteer Achievement Awards on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Studies show volunteering can reduce stress, anxiety, and increase happiness, and one local organization is adding an award to that list. Volunteer Hampton Roads is hosting its 49th Annual Hampton Roads Volunteer Achievement Awards on April 24 to honor local citizens who are making a difference. It is a night of inspiration and highlights volunteer service, but it is also the organization’s largest fundraiser.

49th Annual Hampton Roads Volunteer Achievement Awards

Thursday, April 24

Rivers Casino Portsmouth