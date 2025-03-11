Antano the Tortoise on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Virginia Zoo’s Antano visited Coast Live and showed off his fast and furious side on TV. The radiated tortoise, who hails from Madagascar, is 50 years old but gets around like he’s in his 20s. The turtle was joined by his handler, Bailey Goebel, and Virginia Zoo’s Kirstin Pendleton.

The zoo always has events that bring the community together. Although it’s sold out, the first-ever Tails & Trails Dog Day at the Zoo takes place on March 22nd. Other upcoming events include Adult Night, Bike Night, and Party for the Planet.

Presented by: Virginia Zoo

