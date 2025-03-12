April & Chandler read to students at Hodges Manor Elementary on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally take a trip to Hodges Manor Elementary in Portsmouth to read to a group of first grade students, and chat with Principal Dennis Chalk about childhood literacy and the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

Click here to learn more and donate to the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

