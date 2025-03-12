Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

April & Chandler read to students at Hodges Manor Elementary on Coast Live

Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally take a trip to Hodges Manor Elementary in Portsmouth to read to a group of first grade students, and chat with Principal Dennis Chalk about childhood literacy and the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

Click here to learn more and donate to the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

Watch: Kaeli Erskine, Philanthropic Development Manager at the Scripps Howard Fund talks "If You Give A Child A Book"

Scripps Howard Fund Philanthropic leader talks "If You Give A Child A Book" on Coast Live

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device