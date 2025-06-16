PJ Morton talks musical improv and performing live ahead of show in Hampton on Coast Live

Singer, keyboardist and producer PJ Morton joins Chandler Nunnally to chat about musical roots, performing onstage, and the importance of improv ahead of his performance in Hampton.

Get ready for an electrifying summer as the Hampton Jazz & Music Festival, co-presented by the City of Hampton, Hampton University, and The Black Promoters Collective, unveils its exciting transformation, bringing a fresh new identity and an iconic lineup to Hampton Coliseum from Friday, June 27 – Sunday, June 29, 2025, this historic festival, formerly known as the Hampton Jazz Festival, is stepping into a bold new era with their partnership with The Black Promoters Collective. The festival embraces a fusion of multi-generational musical genres while staying true to its deep jazz and R&B roots.



This year's show-stopping lineup features a mix of trailblazers and contemporary hitmakers. Expect powerhouse performances, soulful and jazzy vibes, and an unforgettable atmosphere that brings together music lovers across generations.



FRIDAY, JUNE 27



Anthony Hamilton – A soulful, Southern balladeer who always stirs hearts.

Lucky Daye – Grammy-winning R&B singer who brings future soul vibes.

PJ Morton – Award-winning New Orleans native blending gospel roots with R&B brilliance.

Lalah Hathaway – A velvet vocalist with an unmatched musical legacy.



SATURDAY, JUNE 28



Keith Sweat – The King of Slow Jams, ready to make it last forever.

SWV – Sisters With Voices serving '90s R&B nostalgia and power.

Maze Honoring Frankie Beverly – "The Legacy Band" – Keeping the timeless sound of Maze alive in celebration.

Jeff Bradshaw & Maysa – Trombone meets soul in this smooth collaboration.

Mike Phillips – Saxophone sensation bringing funk, jazz, and soul fusion. SUNDAY, JUNE 29



Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, & Stephanie Mills – Three icons. One historic night of legendary soul.

Damien Escobar – Classically trained, street-smart violinist with explosive emotion and flair.

For festival updates, visit www.hamptonjazzfestival.com or call 757-838-4203 for more information.

Presented by the Hampton Jazz & Music Festival.