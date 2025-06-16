Oil and Putter on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA-- Two performance-driven brands—Pennzoil and PXG—have teamed up for an innovative collaboration that connects the worlds of motorsports and golf. From May 29 to June 25, customers who purchase a Pennzoil Platinum Full Synthetic bundle at participating Advance Auto Parts or Carquest retail locations, either in-store or online, can enter to win a limited-edition Pennzoil® PXG® golf driver. To kick off the promotion, Pennzoil's Yellow Submarine and Team Penske INDYCAR driver Scott McLaughlin faced off against PXG professional golfer Jake Knapp in a friendly driving competition.

Presented by: Pennzoil and PXG