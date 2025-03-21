Beautiful new assisted living facility at Regent of Newport News on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Vanetta Rather from Regent of Newport News joins Coast Live to explain what makes this new, beautiful assisted living facility in the heart of Newport News one of Hampton Roads' finest, with top-tier amenities and a prime location.
To set up a tour at Regent of Newport News, email Vanetta directly at vrather@embassyhealthcare.net, or call 757-902-5967.
Regent of Newport News
An Embassy Healthcare Assisted Living Community
741 Thimble Shoals Blvd.
Newport News, VA 23601
757-913-0002
embassyhealthcare.net
Paid for by Regent of Newport News.