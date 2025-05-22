Better Health for our Veterans on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Virginia Department of Veteran Services provides clients with peer specialists who have served themselves and are able to assist clients in achieving better mental health, often free of charge.

The organization is teaming up with community organizations like The Center for Child and Family Services that provide 16 free outpatient counseling sessions for veterans, Active Duty, Reserves, Guard, or dependents who are managing mental health concerns that can lead to or are currently in crisis and facing suicidal ideation.

Presented by:

Virginia Department of Veterans Services