Big Beach Fun Begins This Weekend on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Beach season has officially kicked off down in Virginia Beach. First up, the Bulls & Barrels Beach Rodeo is happening at the Oceanfront May 25 and 26th.

The weekend also kicks The Oceanfront Concert Series with two free country concerts by Chaycee Beckham on Friday and Virginia Beach native Alana Springsteen on Saturday at 24th Street Park.

The full Oceanfront Concert Series line-up is out now and includes some big names like The Wailers, MC Lyte, Umphrey’s McGee and more. The OCS is FREE and open to the public all summer, on Wednesday nights.

Presented by: Beach Events