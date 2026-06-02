Black Bear Festival Hits North Carolina on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The 12th Annual Black Bear Festival celebrates North Carolina Black Bears and educates the public about them in fun and interactive ways. The event takes place each year during the first weekend in June in Plymouth, North Carolina.

Founder and organizer Tom Harrison told Coast Live he improves the event each year to keep crowds coming back. This time is no exception, as they are celebrating the Spirit of ‘76 in 2026 along the Roanoke River.

Presented By: The National Black Bear Festival