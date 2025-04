SUFFOLK, Va. — Andy Spicknall, President of Bon Secours Harbour View Medical Center, joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming opening of the new facility, bringing top-notch care and state-of-the-art-technology to the North Suffolk community.

Community Open House

To Celebrate the Grand Opening of

Bon Secours Harbour View Medical Center

Saturday, May 3

10am – 12pm

Tours, Refreshments & Surprises

1020 Bon Secours Drive

Suffolk

bonsecours.com/HVMC

Paid for by Bon Secours.