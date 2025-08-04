Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bra-Ha-Ha 2025: having fun & supporting a great cause on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Elisa Wills and Noel Gramlich from the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation share what's on the schedule for the 2025 Bra-Ha-Ha, and help close the gap for breast cancer screenings in Hampton Roads.

Bra-ha-ha 5K Run/Walk
Saturday, September 6, 2025
Jennings Outpatient Center
844 Battlefield Blvd. N, Chesapeake
Register at brahaha.org by August 31 before the rate goes up!

Bra-ha-ha Awards Show & Auction
Friday, October 3, 2025
Delta Hotel by Marriott – Chesapeake
Featuring co-emcees April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally

The Bra-ha-ha is an event of the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports the programs, services and equipment needs of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. Learn more at brahaha.org.

