Bra-Ha-Ha 2025: having fun & supporting a great cause on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Elisa Wills and Noel Gramlich from the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation share what's on the schedule for the 2025 Bra-Ha-Ha, and help close the gap for breast cancer screenings in Hampton Roads.
Bra-ha-ha 5K Run/Walk
Saturday, September 6, 2025
Jennings Outpatient Center
844 Battlefield Blvd. N, Chesapeake
Register at brahaha.org by August 31 before the rate goes up!
Bra-ha-ha Awards Show & Auction
Friday, October 3, 2025
Delta Hotel by Marriott – Chesapeake
Featuring co-emcees April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally
The Bra-ha-ha is an event of the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports the programs, services and equipment needs of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. Learn more at brahaha.org.