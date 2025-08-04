Building community bonds with National Night Out in Suffolk on Coast Live

Jennifer Moore, Chair of the Suffolk National Night Out Committee, shares what's in store for 2025's unity celebration for citizens, law enforcement and first responders.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. It's taking place Tuesday, August 5, at many locations across Suffolk, including these three main locations:



Kings Fork High School: 5:30-8:30 pm

Creekside Elementary School, 1000 Bennetts Creek Park Road: 6-9 pm

Lakeland Highschool, 214 Kenyon Road: 5-8 pm

Learn more about National Night Out in Suffolk at www.suffolknno.com.