CampusGo Launches at NSU on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Imagine going to a football game and not having to walk a long distance from the parking lot to the stadium. That’s the idea behind the company CampusGo, a fleet of golf carts you can easily book through an app.

The launch begins this weekend at Norfolk State's first home game, and plans are in place to extend beyond Spartan Nation in the future.

Coast spoke with President Ashley Lewis and CEO Dr. Eric Majette about what inspired the launch of CampusGo.

Presented by:

CampusGo Mobility Services