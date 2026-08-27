Men's Health Fair Welcomes Women on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The 5th Annual Men’s Health Fair will take place Saturday, September 12, from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute. The event is free and open to adult men and women.

Don’t let the name fool you; this year the Men’s Health Fair isn’t just for men, but women are welcome to join them for their own health screenings, including breast cancer screenings.

Tiffany Velez Rodgers and Lourdes Hernandez Clark stopped by Coast Live to share how the Fair is expanding it's reach.

Paid for By: Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute