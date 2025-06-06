Captain Janet Days Retires and Goes back to Work on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— captain Janet Days led the larges naval base in the country and was the first African American woman to do it, Now, after nearly 40 years in the Navy, she is getting a chance to settle down, or so she thought.Not long after announcing her retirement, she got a call to lead again this time in the town where she lives in Suffolk.Coast’s April Woodard caught up with the retired Captain to discuss her transition from the Military to civilian life.

Janet Days is currently the Director of Economic Development with the City of Suffolk.