Care-A-Lot Pet Supply talks new location coming to VB on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Lindsey Gulbrandsen from Care-A-Lot Pet Supply discusses the upcoming opening of the company's newest location in Virginia Beach, and how customers all over Hampton Roads can celebrate with savings.

Check out Care-A-Lot's new store at 3653 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Other locations:



1617 Diamond Springs Road, Virginia Beach VA 23455

5457 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach VA 23464

301 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News VA 23602

102 Lark Drive, Moyock NC 27958

For more information, call 757-460-9771 or visit carealotpets.com.

Paid for by Care-A-Lot Pet Supply.