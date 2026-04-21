Care-A-Lot Pet Supply talks new location coming to VB on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Lindsey Gulbrandsen from Care-A-Lot Pet Supply discusses the upcoming opening of the company's newest location in Virginia Beach, and how customers all over Hampton Roads can celebrate with savings.
Check out Care-A-Lot's new store at 3653 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Other locations:
- 1617 Diamond Springs Road, Virginia Beach VA 23455
- 5457 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach VA 23464
- 301 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News VA 23602
- 102 Lark Drive, Moyock NC 27958
For more information, call 757-460-9771 or visit carealotpets.com.
Paid for by Care-A-Lot Pet Supply.