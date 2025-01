HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — In the film "Star Trek: Section 31," Michelle Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.

Co-stars Omari Hardwick and Robert Kazinsky join Coast Live to chat about their experience behind the scenes.

"Star Trek: Section 31" is streaming now on Paramount+.