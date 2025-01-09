Check out the 2025 Hampton Roads International Auto Show on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, va. — Michael Allen, Executive Vice President of the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association, joins Coast Live to discuss the 2025 Hampton Roads International Auto Show, where 25 of the world's best automakers will gather under one roof to exhibit the latest in automotive technology for guests to get a hands-on look.

Hampton Roads International Auto Show

January 10 - 12, 2025

3 Days of Auto Entertainment

25 of the World’s Top Automakers

100+ Vehicles on Display

hamptonroadsautoshow.com

Click here to win a pair of tickets to the Auto Show!

Paid for by the Hampton Roads Automobile Dealers Association

www.hrada.com