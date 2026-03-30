Chef Patrick shares springtime eats, celebrates birthday on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton joins Coast Live with a yummy springtime appetizer and cocktail pairing, as the "Coast" crew celebrates the Chef's birthday!

Here's what Chef Patrick had to say about today's selections on his Virginia Eats and Drinks blog:

BON APPETIT! CELEBRATE THE BAY WITH MY CHESAPEAKE BLUE CRAB HUMMUS

There is something quietly luxurious about a dish that asks so little of you, yet gives so much in return.

My Chesapeake Blue Crab Hummus is exactly that kind of moment. It comes together in minutes, built almost entirely from prepared elements, yet it arrives at the table with the grace and confidence of something far more elaborate. It is simple, but sublime.

At its base, a velvety hummus, soft and creamy, gently kissed with lemon, olive oil, and a whisper of Old Bay, spreads across the bowl like a canvas.

The color is warm and inviting, a pale gold that hints at richness without heaviness. Then comes the crown, a loose tumble of sweet lump crab, dressed just enough to glisten. Lemon brightens. Chives add a soft green lift. A delicate touch of spice lingers in the background. The crab sits proudly atop the hummus, not mixed in, not hidden, celebrated.

It is, in many ways, the Chesapeake Bay in a bowl. The sweetness of the crab recalls cool morning waters and working docks. The Old Bay, used with restraint, nods to tradition without overwhelming it. The lemon and herbs bring a freshness that feels coastal, clean, and alive. It is familiar, but reimagined. Approachable, yet undeniably refined.

Serve it in a shallow white bowl, swooped just so, with the crab mounded in the center and a final drizzle of olive oil catching the light. Offer warm pita, crisp crackers, or slices of toasted baguette for dipping. It works beautifully as a shared starter, the kind of dish guests gather around instinctively, or as a quiet indulgence for one, paired with a chilled glass of white wine or a bright, citrusy cocktail.

There are a few small touches that make all the difference. Let the hummus come to room temperature before serving so it loosens and blooms in flavor. Be gentle with the crab, fold, do not stir, so those tender lumps remain intact. Resist the urge to over-season. This dish thrives on balance and restraint.

If you want to take it just a step further, a pinch of lemon zest over the top adds aroma, while a few capers or a whisper of minced shallot can introduce a subtle briny edge. Truthfully, it needs very little. That is its charm.

This is the kind of dish that feels both effortless and intentional.

It honors the Chesapeake not with fuss or fanfare, but with clarity and care. Every bite is creamy, bright, and just a little indulgent. And every bite hits just right.

Here’s how I make it:

CRAB SALAD INGREDIENTS



8 ounces lump crab meat, picked over for shells

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh chives, finely snipped



1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon seafood seasoning, such as Old Bay

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt, optional and to taste

2 to 3 grinds fresh black pepper

HUMMUS INGREDIENTS



8 ounces prepared hummus

1-1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1-1/2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1/8 teaspoon seafood seasoning, such as Old Bay

2 teaspoons fresh chives, finely snipped

1 teaspoon fresh black pepper

METHOD

Make the crab salad by placing the crab in a medium bowl and gently separate the lumps with your fingers, keeping them as intact as possible.

In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, seafood seasoning, and Dijon mustard. Pour the dressing over the crab. Add the chives, black pepper, and a pinch of salt if needed.

Gently fold everything together just until the crab is lightly coated, taking care not to break up the lumps.

Taste and adjust with an extra squeeze of lemon or a pinch of Old Bay if needed. Set aside.

Make the hummus by placing the hummus in a bowl and stir to loosen and smooth it out. Add the lemon juice, olive oil, and seafood seasoning.

Stir until fully incorporated and creamy. Fold in the chives and add black pepper.

Taste and adjust with a touch more lemon for brightness or a tiny pinch more seafood seasoning if you want it slightly more pronounced.

Assemble by spooning hummus into a bowl and spooning on the crab salad on top, piling high in the center. Add a drizzle of olive oil and garnish with freshly-snipped chives.

Yields 4-6 servings.

RAISE A GLASS — THE BERKELEY 1620 IS REFRESHING AND REFLECTIVE

Virginia carries its history with a certain quiet confidence. It lingers in the bend of the James River, in the long shadows cast at dusk, in the enduring stories of ingenuity and craft that have shaped the region for centuries.

Among those stories is the oft-told tale of George Thorpe, who in 1620 distilled an early corn-based spirit on Virginia soil that was a predecessor to bourbon.

Berkeley 1620 draws its inspiration from that moment and from the timeless elegance of the classic Champagne Cocktail.

Here, bourbon takes the place of brandy, offering warmth, depth, and a distinctly American character. When that bourbon is Virginia-made, the connection deepens. Paired with a Virginia sparkling wine, the result becomes more than a cocktail. It becomes a reflection of place.

In the glass, it glows with a soft, golden hue, alive with a steady rise of bubbles. The sugar cube slowly dissolves, lending a gentle sweetness that unfolds sip by sip. Bitters add a subtle aromatic lift, while the bourbon settles in with quiet authority. The sparkling wine carries it all upward, bright and refreshing, never overwhelming.

It is simple to prepare, yet layered in character. Easy to enjoy, yet refined in its expression.

A drink that honors the past, celebrates the present, and invites another pour.

Virginia, beautifully in balance.

Ingredients



1 sugar cube

2–3 dashes Angostura bitters

1 ounce bourbon

Chilled Champagne or dry sparkling wine, to top

Method

Place the sugar cube in a chilled white wine glass. Saturate with bitters and allow it to soak in fully. Add the bourbon gently over the cube.Top slowly with Champagne or sparkling wine, allowing the bubbles to lift and integrate the drink. Garnish with a dried lemon slice floating on top or a lemon twist perched on the glass edge.

Notes

The sugar cube provides a slow, evolving sweetness as it dissolves, while the bitters bridge the richness of the bourbon with the brightness of the sparkling wine. The result is smooth, layered, and quietly elegant.

EAT, DRINK + DO: EAT GOOD AND DO GOOD AT EASTERSEALS’ CHEF FEST

It was an outstanding evening at Chef Fest, a premier culinary event showcasing gourmet dishes from a dozen-plus top chefs across Coastal Virginia. The evening included tastings, wine, spirits, music, and a silent and live auction.

Chef Fest is a fundraiser to support Culinary Connections, an Easterseals PORT Health program designed to empower individuals with disabilities and mental health challenges through the power of cooking.

The event took place Wednesday, March 25 at Town Point Club in downtown Norfolk. Kudos to host chef Eddie Lee.

Funds raised help provide Culinary Connections with vital resources, culinary training, and opportunities that foster independence and confidence for program participants.

We enjoyed a variety of gourmet dishes, small bites, desserts, craft cocktails, fine wines, and premium spirits.

I lead a team of of judges for awards in two categories: Tall Toque, a recognition of outstanding chef prowess, and Living La Vida Locavore, an appreciation of the celebration of Coastal Virginia foods and foodways.

Thank you to my judges: Rekaya Gibson, food writer for the Virginian-Pilot newspaper; Chandler Nunnally, co-host on Coast Live on WTKR News Channel 3; Martha Davenport, executive director of the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association; and Tony Caruana, chef/owner of Luce and Luce Secondo and host of Burnt Hands Perspective podcast.

Peoples choice awards recognized Chef Champ, the crowd favorite, and a sweet nod with Sweet Champ.

Congratulations to the winners:

Tall Toque Award



Chef Paul Benton

Zoes Steak + Seafood

Goat Cheese and Lobster Cheesecake

A beyond-decadent offering of cold water lobster and whipped goat and cream cheeses, offered with a parmesan and panko crust and topped with rich smoked garlic coulis.

Living La Vida Locavore Award



Chef Julie Aubrey

Mermaid Catering

Blue Oyster Rockefeller: A Coastal Virginia Pearl

A most delicious, and unusual dish with silky béchamel crafted from locally grown blue oyster mushrooms from The Tidewater Mushroom Co. is folded with fresh spinach, cream, and aged parmesan, then crowned with shaved parmesan and crisp bacon from Cartwright Family Farms in Virginia Beach. A single pearl onion hides beneath the sauce like a treasure inside the shell, with is then brolled until golden and bubbling. This is a playful homage to the Chesapeake's beloved Oysters Rockefeller and presented in reclaimed local oyster shells that will be returned to the Lynnhaven River ecosystem by Lynnhaven River Now.

Chef Champ Award



Chef Pam Smith

The Twisted Fork

Sweet and Salty Coastal Rangoons

A crisp, lightly fried wonton is stuffed filled with local fresh crabmeat, Smithfield ham, scallions, garlic, mascarpone, a touch of seafood seasoning before being topped with a peanut sauce made with peanut butter, ginger, and paw paw vinegar. On the side is a Calabrian Chili honey oil. A garnish of crushed Virginia peanuts and micro greens crowns the dish.

Sweet Champ Award



Chef Brittney Batts

Addison’s Catering

Bourbon Maple Bacon Cheesecake

A rich, decadent cheesecake honoring Coastal Virginia with maple and Ironclad Distillery bourbon (located in Newport News) baked in and topped with a light bourbon mousse and garnished with candied Smithfield bacon. Each bite showcased salt, smoke, sweet, and Virginia heritage.

For more information about the Easterseals Culinary Connections program, visit eastersealsport.com/culinary-connections .

For more on Chef Patrick and Virginia Eats + Drinks visit VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com

Get all the information from today’s Virginia Eats + Drinks on Coast Live segment plus more: giveaways, recipes, tips, and tricks on our Facebook group.

Join today, www.facebook.com/groups/VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.