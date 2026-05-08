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Cinema Cafe celebrates 40 years with throwback food & films on Coast Live

Cinema Cafe celebrates 40 years with throwback food & films on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Caitlin Walker from Cinema Cafe discusses the 40-year legacy of the local theater chain, how fans and moviegoers can join in the celebration this summer, and tests Chandler Nunnally's film knowledge.

Upcoming 40th Anniversary events:

  • May 11-15: Anniversary Week at the Original Cinema Cafe at Pembroke
  • May 12 & 19: Turnback Tuesdays at Pembroke: "Back to the Future" 6:30 p.m.
  • June 2 & 9: Turnback Tuesdays at Pembroke: "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"
    • Cinema Cafe at Pembroke Meadows
      752 Independence Blvd. Ste. 4590
      Virginia Beach, VA 23455
      (855) 523-SHOW

Learn more and find tickets at CinemaCafe.com.

Presented by Cinema Cafe.

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