Cinema Cafe celebrates 40 years with throwback food & films on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Caitlin Walker from Cinema Cafe discusses the 40-year legacy of the local theater chain, how fans and moviegoers can join in the celebration this summer, and tests Chandler Nunnally's film knowledge.

Upcoming 40th Anniversary events:



May 11-15: Anniversary Week at the Original Cinema Cafe at Pembroke

May 12 & 19: Turnback Tuesdays at Pembroke: "Back to the Future" 6:30 p.m.

June 2 & 9: Turnback Tuesdays at Pembroke: "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"

Cinema Cafe at Pembroke Meadows

752 Independence Blvd. Ste. 4590

Virginia Beach, VA 23455

(855) 523-SHOW





Learn more and find tickets at CinemaCafe.com.

Presented by Cinema Cafe.