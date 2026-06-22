Connecting Kids to The Arts on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Arts for Learning Virginia is the leading provider of quality arts-in-education programming in Virginia. AFLVA offers an array of arts performances and workshops grounded in the core curriculum, residencies for children of all ages, and professional development in arts-integration techniques that improve students’ literacy skills, motivation to read, and ability to learn.

Children need arts for learning. It sparks their imaginations and feeds their minds. It improves their academic performance and encourages them to stay in school. It connects them to their families, their cultures, and their communities.

Presented by: Arts for Learning Virginia