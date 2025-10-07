Connecting the Norfolk Community on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Discover a wealth of resources aimed at improving your health, wellness, recreation, safety, and personal development. This is your opportunity to connect with organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant and supportive community.

Community Connect is an inspiring event that brings together local organizations and businesses dedicated to enhancing the lives of residents in Norfolk.

Saturday, October 11 11 AM – 2 PM

MacArthur Center Green

300 Monticello Ave. Norfolk

Presented by: Norfolk.gov