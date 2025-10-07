Shelter for Pets in Family Crisis on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— What happens to a family pet when a parent has a crisis situation? Life can become very complicated but, Chesapeake Humane Society is available to help foster animals in need.

Their Crisis Boarding Program is unique in the Hampton Roads area, providing safe shelter for pets belonging to families in temporary crisis.

Many of these families are facing housing insecurity due to circumstances such as fleeing domestic violence, financial difficulties, losing their home to a fire, or experiencing a medical emergency.

