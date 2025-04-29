Delfeayo Marsalis on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— More than half a million music-lovers will descend on New Orleans April 24-May 4 to enjoy the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, the world’s largest music festival devoted to New Orleans’ musical heritage and the city’s unique culture. This year, the festival will bring in a unique roster of performers, including Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band, Luke Combs, and Lenny Kravitz.

April Woodard checked in with acclaimed trombonist, producer and educator Delfeayo Marsalis.

Presented by: New Orleans & Company