HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It’s a controversial suburban scandal alleging officials gave students school-issued laptops and spied on them while they were at home. Spy High is a 4-part docuseries that investigates a 15 year old’s lawsuit against the school system. Blake Robbins alleges the school used the computers to spy on him when he was accused of selling drugs.

The series takes a close look at Big Brother in the education system and the implications of digital privacy.

Presented by: Prime Video