Dine Out for Life on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—More than 1.2 million people are living with HIV, and support services are needed more than ever. The LGBT Life Center offers LGBTQ+ healthcare, housing support, food access, mental health services, and additional resources. To sustain these services, Dining Out for Life has provided the organization with the necessary funds for the past 22 years. It has raised more than $1.6 million locally, with 100% of the funds staying in Hampton Roads to support life-saving services. There are 50 restaurants in the area in partnership with the campaign that takes place April 24, 2025.

Dining Out For Life

April 24, 2025