HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Actor, comedian, and radio host Earthquake has been in the game for more than 30 years, but it wasn't until recently that he gained critical acclaim while starring in Dave Chappelle's Home Team Earthquake Legendary for Netflix. That special was deemed the funniest comedy special of that year by the New York Times.

Earthquake, born Nathaniel Stroman will hit The Funny Bone stage in Virginia Beach this weekend.