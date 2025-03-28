Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Electric Harp player Abbie Palmer performs original music on Coast Live

Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Classically-trained, genre-transcending harpist Abbie Palmer takes the Coast Live stage to perform two original pieces, "Winter Work" and "Misty Trees."

Follow Abbie Palmer on social media:

Catch Abbie Palmer performing live:

  • Mar. 28th, 7 p.m.
    Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music Coffeehouse
    Wesley United Methodist Church 2510 N. Armistead Ave Hampton
  • Solo at Southern MD Celtic Festival
    Trio at Grandfather Mountain Highland

Keep up with future dates at www.abbiepalmer.com.

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device