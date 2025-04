HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Vocalist Aria Saha joins Coast Live to discuss the World Ballet Company's production of "The Great Gatsby Ballet," inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel, blending classical ballet with the glamour and energy of the Roaring Twenties, multimedia effects, acrobatics, and live singing.

The Great Gatsby Ballet

World Ballet Company

Sat, May 3, 7:00 p.m.

Chrysler Hall

www.sevenvenues.com

Paid for by World Ballet Company.