Family Legacy and Success on Coast Live

The Family Dynamic
HAMPTON ROADS, VA-- Susan Dominus, an award-winning New York Times journalist, has just dropped a new book called The Family Dynamic: A Journey into the Mystery of Sibling Success. Dominus blends research and science as she examines how birth order and family dynamics influence the legacy of success.

Dominus explores the question: Does the order in which you were born into your family really make a difference in your future?

