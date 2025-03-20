Fix a Leak Week on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—According to the EPA, ten percent of homes have leaks that waste 90 gallons or more per day. To bring attention to the waste, we celebrate Fix a Leak Week. This is an EPA holiday when you check your pipes and make sure money isn’t wasted with ongoing or common leaks.

Jordan Stokes, Marketing Coordinator, Waterworks, City of Newport News, shared some common issues like dripping faucets, worn toilet flappers, and leaking valves and offered some tips to help you save instead of spend.

Presented by: askHRgreen.org