Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
Coast Live

Actions

For HER with Love on Coast Live

For her with Love on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—An event that provides support resources and comfort to breast cancer patients, survivors, and their families is taking place at ODU. Called. For HER with Love: Health • Empowerment • Resilience. The free event is a powerful gathering centered on survivorship, storytelling, and survivor-centered breast cancer research.

For HER with Love: Health • Empowerment • Resilience. 
Friday, June 5, 2026 
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
ODU Waitzer Hall, 735 Fairfax Ave, Norfolk, VA 23507

Presented by:
Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Virginia Commonwealth University

More from Coast Live

 

True Crime 757 Podcast