Foster Parents Needed on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—There are nearly 500 youth in foster care in Hampton Roads, and with that large number, there is a dire need for more families to become foster parents. There is a particular demand for families who can take in older children or sibling groups.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent there are virtual sessions at noon on the first and third Tuesday of each month, and in-person sessions on the second and fourth Tuesday at UMFS office located at 815 Baker Road.
umfs.org/foster or call 757-490-9791

