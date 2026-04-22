Free Energy Kits from Virginia Natural Gas on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Virginia Natural Gas is celebrating Earth Day by helping customers save money. VNG is the choice between two free energy savings kits. One is a Weatherization Kit for customers who heat with natural gas: the other a Hot Water Conservation Kit for customers with natural gas water heaters.

In addition, for a limited time, the company is offering a digital smart thermostat for under ten dollars. The unit gives customers flexibility by using a timer to turn the air and heat in your home on and off, saving you money.

Presented by: Virginia Natural Gas