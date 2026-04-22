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Free Energy Kits from Virginia Natural Gas on Coast Live

VNG on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Virginia Natural Gas is celebrating Earth Day by helping customers save money. VNG is the choice between two free energy savings kits. One is a Weatherization Kit for customers who heat with natural gas: the other a Hot Water Conservation Kit for customers with natural gas water heaters.

In addition, for a limited time, the company is offering a digital smart thermostat for under ten dollars. The unit gives customers flexibility by using a timer to turn the air and heat in your home on and off, saving you money.

Presented by: Virginia Natural Gas

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