Gandolf the Rat Snake on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Virginia Zoo is participating in a big fundraiser called Local 757. May 6th is the day of action launched by the Peninsula Community Foundation for Hampton Roads folks to support local nonprofits in the area. To celebrate the drive Virginia Zoo brought one of their ambassadors a rat snake named Gandolf. Cbelle Fernandez and handler, Bailey Goebel and explained how funds from Local 757 will go toward the Zoo’s Animal Wellness Campus, a cutting-edge facility that is dedicated to the health and nutrition of the zoo animals.

Presented by Virginia Zoo