Gardens for a Queen on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It’s 10 acres of historic and beautifully manicured grounds fit for a queen. In fact, the Elizabethan Gardens in Manteo, located on North Carolina's Outer Banks, were once intended to entertain Elizabeth I.

The gardens were created to honor the ill-fated Lost Colonists from the 1587 English voyage to the New World. Visitors enjoy a peaceful, accessible half-mile walking path that meanders through this botanical treasure, offering numerous shaded areas along the way.

