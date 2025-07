HAMPTON ROADS, VA—If it’s too hot outside for humans, then you can bet it’s too hot for our fur babies. Panting, an elevated heart rate, and dry, sticky gums are all symptoms that your pet may be suffering from heat stroke. There are some steps to take to ensure they are safe when the temperatures begin to rise.

The Norfolk SPCA provided us with some tips on how pet owners can keep their animals healthy in the warm climate.

Presented by: Kelly’s Construction