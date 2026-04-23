Hampton organizers share preview of this year's Mosaic Festival on Coast Live

HAMPTON, Va. — Mariah Roederer and Elle Winslow from the Hampton History Museum discuss the various performances and cultural celebrations that visitors can experience at the Mosaic Festival this year.
Hampton Mosaic Festival
Saturday, May 2, 2026
12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Mill Point Park & Eaton Street, Downtown Hampton
Free and open to the public
Family-friendly event featuring music, dance, food, and cultural experiences from around the world
More info: www.hampton.gov/mosaic
Celebrate the diversity of world cultures through art, music, food, dance, and history. Mosaic Festival includes traditional music, stories, drumming, food and dances of civilizations representing Indigenous People, Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Also featured are interactive activities for both children and adults, including DIY art stations, games, working artists and demonstrations, cultural displays, heritage crafts, stage entertainment and more.
- Hampton History Museum
Paid for by Hampton VA250
www.va250.org