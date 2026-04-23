Needing Drug Store Readers May Signal Bigger Problems on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—If you’ve caught yourself holding your phone farther away, zooming in on small text, or struggling to read menus in dim lighting, you’re not alone. The condition is called presbyopia and more than 128 million Americans experience it.

It's a natural age-related vision change that typically begins around age 40, according to the American Optometric Association.

Dr. Amanda Nanasy, OD, explains why these vision changes happen, how to recognize the subtle signs early, and the modern vision correction options that can help people see clearly again.

Presented by: Alcon