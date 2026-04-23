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Helping Local Non-Profits is an Annual Charge for Law Firm on Coast Live

Cooper Hurley on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Cooper Hurley is known as an injury lawyers firm, but the organization is also committed to supporting local small non-profits.

Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers has launched its annual Vote For A Cause initiative, which will award $17,500 to three deserving local organizations.

Griffin O’Hanlon introduced Coast viewers to a previous winner from the non-profit, Billy the Kidden, Olivia Packer.

Presented by: Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers
CooperHurley.com
757-333-3333
9 Locations Across Hampton Roads
Voteforacause.com

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