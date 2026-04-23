Helping Local Non-Profits is an Annual Charge for Law Firm on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Cooper Hurley is known as an injury lawyers firm, but the organization is also committed to supporting local small non-profits.

Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers has launched its annual Vote For A Cause initiative, which will award $17,500 to three deserving local organizations.

Griffin O’Hanlon introduced Coast viewers to a previous winner from the non-profit, Billy the Kidden, Olivia Packer.

Presented by: Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers

CooperHurley.com

757-333-3333

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Voteforacause.com