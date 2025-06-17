Hampton Roads prepares for Pride Weekend festivities on Coast Live

Jeff Ryder and Jamar Davis from Hampton Roads Pride join Coast Live to detail the exciting schedule of events, set all across Hampton Roads, with energetic performances and celebrations of diversity, all themed to "Unleash Your Pride."

Friday, June 20 — ‘Neon Dreams’ Block Party at The NorVa: Vanessa Vanjie, RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty, headlines Neon Dreams, an electrifying kickoff to the weekend with 6 local DJs. Doors: 7:00 PM Location: The NorVa, Norfolk Tickets: General Admission & VIP starting at $25 (Ages 18+)

Saturday, June 21 — 37th Annual PrideFest: Pop powerhouse DEV, brings her genre-blending hits to the heart of Norfolk at Town Point Park. Festival Begins: 12:00 NOON Location: Town Point Park, Norfolk Admission: FREE with RSVP | VIP Available

Sunday, June 22 — Pride at the Beach: Big Freedia, the Queen of Bounce, brings her unmatched energy to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Festival Begins: 4:00 PM Location: Neptune’s Park, Virginia Beach Admission: FREE with RSVP | VIP Available

Learn more at hamptonroadspride.org.