"Hangman" Adam Page talks VA origins ahead of AEW Dynamite in Norfolk on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — AEW star "Hangman" Adam Page joins Chandler Nunnally to discuss his origins in Virginia, his journey into pro wrestling, and what audiences can expect when he faces off against Kyle Fletcher at AEW Dynamite!

All Elite Wrestling comes to Norfolk's Chartway Arena on Wednesday Norfolk Wednesday, April 30 for AEW DYNAMITE, where "Hangman" Adam Page will face off against Kyle Fletcher in the Semi-Finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament!

Catch the event on TBS and MAX, and get your tickets at AEWTix.com!

