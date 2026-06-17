HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Elite athletes optimize every detail of their exercise and nutrition routines, but the same foundational principles can be applied to everyone’s life, whether you’re a competitive athlete or just trying to live a more active lifestyle.

For more than 20 years Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, has been fueling world class athletes including Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest players in the history of soccer. Now he has partnered with Herbalife for the “Fuel Like Ronaldo” campaign, a global initiative that translates elite athlete nutrition and performance strategies into practical guidance for everyday wellness seekers.