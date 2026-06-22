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Homebuyer Classes Offered in Person and Virtually on Coast Live

Lisa S Moore Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Owning a home is still a part of the American dream, but some don’t even know where to start or that there are grant resources available to offset costs. One way to access the funds available is to attend a homebuyer course; some grants even require it.

Lisa S. Moore offers a free workshop to assist potential buyers, and a new course will be held virtually in July.

VIRGINIA HOUSING’S FREE HOMEBUYER CLASS!
June 27, 2026
10:15 AM-4:15 PM ET
Central Library
4100 Virginia Beach Blvd

Virtual Class:
WHEN
July 1, 2026
9:00 AM-3:00 PM, ET

Presented by: Lisa S Moore

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