Hospitality Program at Norfolk State Sends Students Soaring on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA-Boyd Gaming and Norfolk State University solidified their partnership nearly a year ago, establishing the Boyd Gaming Department of Tourism & Hospitality Management.

The program works as a feeder program helping to staff The Pamunkey Tribe Norfolk Resort and Casino, opening at the Mermaid City's waterfront in 2027.

The Dean of the School of Business, Dr. Beebonchu Atems and one of its longtime professors, Lawrence Epplein explained how the online bachelor's program prepares students for opportunities in Hampton Roads and beyond.

Presented by: Norfolk State University