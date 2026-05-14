It's not How You Start but How You Finish on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—A race for all abilities gathers fund to support the lifestyles of individuals of all abilities. The OK 5K and 1 Mile run has many participants, and some run, walk, or even roll through the finish line; either way, it all supports Eggleston’s mission.

Since 1955, Eggleston has been dedicated to creating meaningful opportunities for adults with disabilities through training, employment, recreation, and residential services.

Funds raised in the race benefit adults with disabilities in Hampton Roads, with a special focus on Eggleston’s Day Support Programs and Brain Injury Services.

Presented by

Eggleston

EgglestonServices.org

Phone: 757-858-8011

EVENT:

OK5K & 1 Mile Run, Walk & Roll

Saturday, June 13

Virginia Wesleyan University

Batten Student Center

Virginia Beach

Register Online before June 13

https://www.egglestonservices.org/ok5k/