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See Food and Feast on Coast Live

Seafood Feast on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The theme is “Come hungry and ready for a taste of Hampton’s heritage”, and The Dockside Seafood Feast is gearing up for another year. This fundraiser encourages guests to support local seafood and to take in some local history.

The backdrop is the beautiful Hampton waterfront, with plenty of seafood to enjoy while watching a gorgeous sunset.

Presented by:
Dockside Seafood Feast – Supporting Hampton History Museum
19 Rudd Lane, Hampton VA 23669
Tickets available online, or at the museum gift shop.

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