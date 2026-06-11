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How Samaritan House supports domestic violence victims in Hampton Roads on Coast Live

How Samaritan House supports domestic violence victims in Hampton Roads on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kate Celius and Kelsey Fadness from Samaritan House join Coast Live to discuss the programs and services the non-profit provides to support victims of Domestic Violence, ahead of a major televised event with WTKR.

WTKR News 3 and Samaritan House present "Priced Out: The Real Cost of Affordable Housing," a 1-hour television special to raise awareness and critical funds to benefit Samaritan House's mission.

Catch this special program Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 8 p.m. on WTKR News 3.

Learn more about Samaritan House at samaritanhouseva.org.

If you are in need of help or support, call the Samaritan House 24-hour Crisis Hotline at 757-430-2120.

Presented by Samaritan House.

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