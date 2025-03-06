How to win over picky eaters at home with Meaghan B. Murphy on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — “What’s for dinner?” It’s not a question. It’s a test for parents, especially with almost 60% of kids being picky eaters.

Dinner time should be about more than just food — it’s about coming together, connecting, and creating little moments of joy on a busy day. Mom of three and author Meaghan B. Murphy joins Coast Live with tips to bring the whole family together at the table around a meal everyone can enjoy!

Paid for by SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Company.

For more information, visit seapak.com.